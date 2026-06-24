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    OPTEVFOR Conducts Change of Office Ceremony

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    OPTEVFOR Conducts Change of Office Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Colosanti 

    Operational Test and Evaluation Force

    Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) holds a Change of Office Ceremony at the OPTEVFOR gym, 25 June. OPTEVFOR is the Navy's sole independent Operational Test and Evaluation command. It is responsible for providing objective evaluations of the operational effectiveness and suitability of naval aviation, surface, subsurface, expeditionary, C4I, cryptologic, and space systems in support of Navy and Marine Corps acquisition programs. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Colosanti

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9781071
    VIRIN: 260625-N-WD859-1065
    Resolution: 6667x4762
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OPTEVFOR Conducts Change of Office Ceremony, by PO2 Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCNO
    Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony
    OPTEVFOR
    Prevent Discovery In Combat

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