OPTEVFOR Conducts Change of Office Ceremony

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Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) holds a Change of Office Ceremony at the OPTEVFOR gym, 25 June. OPTEVFOR is the Navy's sole independent Operational Test and Evaluation command. It is responsible for providing objective evaluations of the operational effectiveness and suitability of naval aviation, surface, subsurface, expeditionary, C4I, cryptologic, and space systems in support of Navy and Marine Corps acquisition programs. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Colosanti