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    16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point

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    16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truckley 

    16th Military Police Brigade

    Pvt. 1st Class Katie Ramon, a military police soldier assigned to the 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault), 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, is featured for her actions on May 13, 2026, after responding to a civilian experiencing a heart attack at the All American Access Control Point on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ramon immediately initiated CPR and rotated chest compressions with another gate guard for approximately seven minutes until emergency medical services arrived, helping save the individual's life. The feature highlights her response, the importance of military police medical training and the commitment of Soldiers to protecting and serving the community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 11:07
    Photo ID: 9780192
    VIRIN: 260625-A-CU026-8305
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 289.65 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point, by SFC Joseph Truckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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