16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point

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Pvt. 1st Class Katie Ramon, a military police soldier assigned to the 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault), 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, is featured for her actions on May 13, 2026, after responding to a civilian experiencing a heart attack at the All American Access Control Point on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ramon immediately initiated CPR and rotated chest compressions with another gate guard for approximately seven minutes until emergency medical services arrived, helping save the individual's life. The feature highlights her response, the importance of military police medical training and the commitment of Soldiers to protecting and serving the community.