Soldiers from the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (GLWCH) pushed their physical and mental limits to successfully complete the Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) Level 1 certification.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9780191
|VIRIN:
|260626-D-UH097-5853
|Resolution:
|2046x845
|Size:
|450.27 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GLWCH Soldiers Achieve Combatives Level 1 Certification, by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GLWCH Soldiers Achieve Combatives Level 1 Certification
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