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    GLWCH Soldiers Achieve Combatives Level 1 Certification

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    GLWCH Soldiers Achieve Combatives Level 1 Certification

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Debra Thompson 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers from the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (GLWCH) pushed their physical and mental limits to successfully complete the Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) Level 1 certification.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 11:07
    Photo ID: 9780191
    VIRIN: 260626-D-UH097-5853
    Resolution: 2046x845
    Size: 450.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, GLWCH Soldiers Achieve Combatives Level 1 Certification, by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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