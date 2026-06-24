Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron conducts training with Coast Guard Cutter Bear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-65E Dolphin helicopter from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron conducts airborne use of force training in the Caribbean Sea, Apr. 21, 2026. The HITRON aviation detachment was embarked aboard Coast Guard Cutter Bear (WMEC 901) and assisted in disabling drug smuggling vessels as part of Operation Pacific Viper. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)