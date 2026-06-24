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    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron conducts training with Coast Guard Cutter Bear

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    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron conducts training with Coast Guard Cutter Bear

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    An MH-65E Dolphin helicopter from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron conducts airborne use of force training in the Caribbean Sea, Apr. 21, 2026. The HITRON aviation detachment was embarked aboard Coast Guard Cutter Bear (WMEC 901) and assisted in disabling drug smuggling vessels as part of Operation Pacific Viper. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9778505
    VIRIN: 260421-G-G0107-1004
    Resolution: 3178x1788
    Size: 808.44 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    HITRON
    Counter-drug
    MH-65E
    USCGC Bear (WMEC 901)
    training
    USCG

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