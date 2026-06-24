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    Blue Angels Airshow at SAIL250

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    Blue Angels Airshow at SAIL250

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during an air show over Baltimore harbor June 26, 2026, during SAIL250. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 16:37
    Photo ID: 9777823
    VIRIN: 260627-N-FV545-2023
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 738.83 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Angels Airshow at SAIL250, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Blue Angels
    Freedom250
    Sail250Maryland

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