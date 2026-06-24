Blue Angels Airshow at SAIL250

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BALTIMORE (June 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, execute aerial maneuvers during an air show over Baltimore harbor June 26, 2026, during SAIL250. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)