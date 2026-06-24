USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leader Engagment in Klaipeda, Lithuania

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U.S. Sailors assigned to the Blue-Ridge class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), parade the colors during a Key Leader Engagement aboard the warship in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 25, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)