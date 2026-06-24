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    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leader Engagment in Klaipeda, Lithuania

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    USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leader Engagment in Klaipeda, Lithuania

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the Blue-Ridge class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), parade the colors during a Key Leader Engagement aboard the warship in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 25, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 15:25
    Photo ID: 9777678
    VIRIN: 260625-N-KT595-1570
    Resolution: 3751x5626
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: KLAIPEDA, LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    LCC 20
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    USS Mount Whitney

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