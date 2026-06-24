U.S. Sailors assigned to the Blue-Ridge class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), parade the colors during a Key Leader Engagement aboard the warship in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 25, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9777678
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-KT595-1570
|Resolution:
|3751x5626
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|KLAIPEDA, LT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts Key Leader Engagment in Klaipeda, Lithuania, by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.