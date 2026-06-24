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    Coast Guard and Partner Agencies Support Sail 250 in Baltimore

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    Coast Guard and Partner Agencies Support Sail 250 in Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Canos 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo with members of the Baltimore Fire Department and the Maryland State Police during Sail 250 Baltimore, June 27, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state, and local partner agencies to help ensure the safety and security of mariners, spectators, and participants during the maritime celebration. Sail 250 commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and brings together tall ships, military vessels, and visitors from around the world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9777637
    VIRIN: 260627-G-WL588-1001
    Resolution: 7211x4807
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Maryland State Police
    Baltimore City Fire Department
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Sail250
    Sail250 Maryland

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