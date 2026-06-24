Coast Guard and Partner Agencies Support Sail 250 in Baltimore

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U.S. Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo with members of the Baltimore Fire Department and the Maryland State Police during Sail 250 Baltimore, June 27, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state, and local partner agencies to help ensure the safety and security of mariners, spectators, and participants during the maritime celebration. Sail 250 commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and brings together tall ships, military vessels, and visitors from around the world.