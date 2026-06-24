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    3d MDEB Joint Awards Ceremony for VS26 Support

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    3d MDEB Joint Awards Ceremony for VS26 Support

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson 

    3d Multi-Domain Task Force

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Cumbie, commander of the 3d Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 3d Multi-Domain Task Force headquartered at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brittany Byrd, senior enlisted advisor for the 3d MDEB, poses for a photo with personnel from the Guam Army National Guard, the U.S. Navy and the Soldiers forward deployed with the 3d MDEB headquarters in Santa Rita, Guam, June 26, 2026, during Valiant Shield 26. Cumbie and Byrd presented awards to members of the Guam Army National Guard and the U.S. Navy to recognize their exceptional joint and total-force support, which directly enabled the battalion's operational and logistical capabilities throughout the island. This close integration was critical to the execution of Valiant Shield 26, serving to test current and new platforms in the theater and reinforce our competitive posture as a joint force while providing critical field feedback used to inform the future budget and acquisition process.
    The awards ceremony was conducted in support of Valiant Shield 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ondirae Hamil Abdullah-Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 07:17
    Photo ID: 9777249
    VIRIN: 260627-A-BF736-1214
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 17.27 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3d MDEB Joint Awards Ceremony for VS26 Support, by SFC Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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