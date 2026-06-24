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    Congressional Chief of Staff Tours USS Arlington

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    Congressional Chief of Staff Tours USS Arlington

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jaclyn Salvatini, executive officer of USS Arlington (LPD 24), shakes hands with Tim Nelson, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Ed Case, Hawaii, at the end of a tour aboard Arlington in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9776618
    VIRIN: 260626-N-MK534-1112
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Congressional Chief of Staff Tours USS Arlington, by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America250
    freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250MD
    Sail250Maryland

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