Congressional Chief of Staff Tours USS Arlington

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jaclyn Salvatini, executive officer of USS Arlington (LPD 24), shakes hands with Tim Nelson, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Ed Case, Hawaii, at the end of a tour aboard Arlington in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorate the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events together throughout Baltimore (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)