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    23d Communications Squadron Change of Command

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    23d Communications Squadron Change of Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Airman Jason Delgado 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Flickinger, left, 23d Mission Support Group commander, passes a guidon to Maj. Ron Cadelina, right, 23d Communications Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2026. The ceremonial passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9776444
    VIRIN: 260626-F-XU250-2074
    Resolution: 7218x4812
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 23d Communications Squadron Change of Command, by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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