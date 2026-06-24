23d Communications Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Flickinger, left, 23d Mission Support Group commander, passes a guidon to Maj. Ron Cadelina, right, 23d Communications Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2026. The ceremonial passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)