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    New Moms and Dads Need Support: Friends, Family and Army Resources Can Help

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    New Moms and Dads Need Support: Friends, Family and Army Resources Can Help

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Christopher Binnie 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Sgt. Marvin Lopez knew something was off when he got home from work and his wife, Caitlyn, stayed upstairs. After what felt like 30 minutes without seeing her, he finally called out. When she came downstairs and he saw the frantic look on her face, his first thought was that something was wrong. But instead, she showed him a positive pregnancy test.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9776159
    VIRIN: 260626-O-QK117-5000
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Moms and Dads Need Support: Friends, Family and Army Resources Can Help, by Christopher Binnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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