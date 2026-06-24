New Moms and Dads Need Support: Friends, Family and Army Resources Can Help

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Sgt. Marvin Lopez knew something was off when he got home from work and his wife, Caitlyn, stayed upstairs. After what felt like 30 minutes without seeing her, he finally called out. When she came downstairs and he saw the frantic look on her face, his first thought was that something was wrong. But instead, she showed him a positive pregnancy test.