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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    06.26.2026

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    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army petroleum supply specialists prepare to fuel a generator for a Patriot missile system in the Middle East. Petroleum supply specialists ensure the continuous, rapid distribution of fuel necessary to maintain the readiness and mobility of all Army combat assets in theater. (U.S. Army photo)

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    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:40
    Photo ID: 9776067
    VIRIN: 260626-D-A0839-9997
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Petroleum Supply Specialist
    32nd AAMDC
    Army Central
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Arcent
    USARCENT

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