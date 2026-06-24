U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

U.S. Army petroleum supply specialists prepare to fuel a generator for a Patriot missile system in the Middle East. Petroleum supply specialists ensure the continuous, rapid distribution of fuel necessary to maintain the readiness and mobility of all Army combat assets in theater. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 14:40
|Photo ID:
|9776067
|VIRIN:
|260626-D-A0839-9997
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
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