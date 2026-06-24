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    Operation VITTLES: The Legacy of the Berlin Airlift

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    Operation VITTLES: The Legacy of the Berlin Airlift

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A mural honoring the legacy of the Berlin Airlift stands on display outside of the The C-17 Aircrew Training Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2026. The C-17 Aircrew Training Center at Joint Base Charleston proudly bears the name of Colonel Gail Halvorsen—the legendary "Berlin Candy Bomber." This stunning new mural stands as a vibrant tribute to his legacy, honoring his incredible ingenuity and compassion during Operation Vittles. This powerful tribute serves as a daily inspiration to the next generation of C-17 pilots, bridging the gap between the heroic humanitarian missions of our past and the global airlift operations of today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9775404
    VIRIN: 260622-F-XY111-1019
    Resolution: 3235x2843
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation VITTLES: The Legacy of the Berlin Airlift, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    Berlin Airlift

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