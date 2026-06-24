Operation VITTLES: The Legacy of the Berlin Airlift

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A mural honoring the legacy of the Berlin Airlift stands on display outside of the The C-17 Aircrew Training Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2026. The C-17 Aircrew Training Center at Joint Base Charleston proudly bears the name of Colonel Gail Halvorsen—the legendary "Berlin Candy Bomber." This stunning new mural stands as a vibrant tribute to his legacy, honoring his incredible ingenuity and compassion during Operation Vittles. This powerful tribute serves as a daily inspiration to the next generation of C-17 pilots, bridging the gap between the heroic humanitarian missions of our past and the global airlift operations of today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)