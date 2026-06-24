A mural honoring the legacy of the Berlin Airlift stands on display outside of the The C-17 Aircrew Training Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2026. The C-17 Aircrew Training Center at Joint Base Charleston proudly bears the name of Colonel Gail Halvorsen—the legendary "Berlin Candy Bomber." This stunning new mural stands as a vibrant tribute to his legacy, honoring his incredible ingenuity and compassion during Operation Vittles. This powerful tribute serves as a daily inspiration to the next generation of C-17 pilots, bridging the gap between the heroic humanitarian missions of our past and the global airlift operations of today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9775404
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-XY111-1019
|Resolution:
|3235x2843
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Operation VITTLES: The Legacy of the Berlin Airlift
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