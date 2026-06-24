NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation

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Naval Air Facility Atsugi, JAPAN (June 26, 2026) – Nine Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) firefighters stand during the CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi fire department. These nine firefighters were promoted from recruit to firefighter during the ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)