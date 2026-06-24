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    NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation

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    NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi, JAPAN (June 26, 2026) – Nine Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) firefighters stand during the CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi fire department. These nine firefighters were promoted from recruit to firefighter during the ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9774424
    VIRIN: 260625-D-BB059-1001
    Resolution: 7529x5019
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation, by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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