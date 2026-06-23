Airman Leadership School graduates, instructors and mentors pose for a group photo following a graduation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. ALS prepares Airmen to become effective frontline supervisors by developing leadership, communication and mission focused decision making skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:05
|Photo ID:
|9774375
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-QO031-1044
|Resolution:
|4469x2514
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan celebrates ALS class 24-B, by SrA Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.