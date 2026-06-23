Osan celebrates ALS class 24-B

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Airman Leadership School graduates, instructors and mentors pose for a group photo following a graduation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. ALS prepares Airmen to become effective frontline supervisors by developing leadership, communication and mission focused decision making skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)