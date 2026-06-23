(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan celebrates ALS class 24-B

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan celebrates ALS class 24-B

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airman Leadership School graduates, instructors and mentors pose for a group photo following a graduation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. ALS prepares Airmen to become effective frontline supervisors by developing leadership, communication and mission focused decision making skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:05
    Photo ID: 9774375
    VIRIN: 260626-F-QO031-1044
    Resolution: 4469x2514
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan celebrates ALS class 24-B, by SrA Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen Leadership School
    USAF
    Team Osan
    Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery