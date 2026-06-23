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    Naval Support Activity Stirling Crest

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    Naval Support Activity Stirling Crest

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2026) – This is the official crest for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Stirling. This crest was designed with input from leadership of both Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) and NSA Stirling with concurrents by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates & Embassies in Australia, along with the representatives of the Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) Integration and Acquisition team. The name NSA Stirling was chosen to align with the existing Royal Australian Navy command HMAS Stirling. The outside navy blue ring has a gold rope border, gold ring, and the name Naval Support Activity Stirling. The two stars represent CNFJ/CNRJ, the two-star Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC). The two flags in the center are the national flags for both the United States and Australia, Each flag is hung vertically in accordance with the customs given for each. The Virginia-class submarine represents the boats that will be rotationally deployed at NSA Stirling and where many Sailors, their families and government employees will call home. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9774150
    VIRIN: 260617-N-NA545-2001
    Resolution: 2311x2391
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Activity Stirling Crest, by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNRJ
    CNIC
    submarine
    CNFJ
    NSA Stirling

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