Naval Support Activity Stirling Crest

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 17, 2026) – This is the official crest for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Stirling. This crest was designed with input from leadership of both Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) and NSA Stirling with concurrents by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates & Embassies in Australia, along with the representatives of the Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) Integration and Acquisition team. The name NSA Stirling was chosen to align with the existing Royal Australian Navy command HMAS Stirling. The outside navy blue ring has a gold rope border, gold ring, and the name Naval Support Activity Stirling. The two stars represent CNFJ/CNRJ, the two-star Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC). The two flags in the center are the national flags for both the United States and Australia, Each flag is hung vertically in accordance with the customs given for each. The Virginia-class submarine represents the boats that will be rotationally deployed at NSA Stirling and where many Sailors, their families and government employees will call home. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)