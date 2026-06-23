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    Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony

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    Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Cody Davidson 

    Unmanned surface vessels squadron one

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cyrus Eradi assumes command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 during the assumption of command ceremony in Port Hueneme, California, May 29, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9772871
    VIRIN: 260529-N-NW010-1748
    Resolution: 1206x1743
    Size: 400.44 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony, by LTJG Cody Davidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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