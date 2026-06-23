PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cyrus Eradi assumes command of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 during the assumption of command ceremony in Port Hueneme, California, May 29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9772871
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-NW010-1748
|Resolution:
|1206x1743
|Size:
|400.44 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony
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