Coast Guard interdicts 26 aliens near La Jolla

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A Coast Guard boarding team assigned to the 154-foot fast response cutter USCGC Terrell Horne (WPC 1131) conducts a vessel boarding approximately 14 miles offshore La Jolla, California, June 23, 2026. During the boarding, 26 suspected aliens were identified and transferred to Border Patrol agents at Ballast Point. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)