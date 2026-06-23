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    Coast Guard interdicts 26 aliens near La Jolla

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    Coast Guard interdicts 26 aliens near La Jolla

    LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jack Schave 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A Coast Guard boarding team assigned to the 154-foot fast response cutter USCGC Terrell Horne (WPC 1131) conducts a vessel boarding approximately 14 miles offshore La Jolla, California, June 23, 2026. During the boarding, 26 suspected aliens were identified and transferred to Border Patrol agents at Ballast Point. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9772855
    VIRIN: 260623-G-GO211-1001
    Resolution: 672x460
    Size: 63.28 KB
    Location: LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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