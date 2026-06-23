DARPA Program: VITAL

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Artist's concept of a digital cardiovascular twin of a patient's cardiovascular system.



The VITAL (Virtual-Integrated Twin for Autonomous Lifesaving) program is developing digital twins of the human cardiovascular system to provide doctors with a powerful predictive tool.



By integrating a patient's real-time medical data with biological physics, these computational models aim to forecast individual responses to various treatments for acute injuries and chronic conditions, allowing clinicians to virtually assess the best course of action.



To achieve this, the program is creating both highly detailed models for maximum accuracy and faster, AI-driven versions for real-time decision support. A core part of the effort involves rigorously validating the performance of each approach to ensure that future clinical tools based on this technology are both safe and reliable.



Source: Alissa Eckert, MSMI



https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/virtual-integrated-twin-for-autonomous-lifesaving?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=vital&utm_term=program