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    DARPA Program: VITAL

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    DARPA Program: VITAL

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Alissa Eckert 

    DARPA

    Artist's concept of a digital cardiovascular twin of a patient's cardiovascular system.

    The VITAL (Virtual-Integrated Twin for Autonomous Lifesaving) program is developing digital twins of the human cardiovascular system to provide doctors with a powerful predictive tool.

    By integrating a patient's real-time medical data with biological physics, these computational models aim to forecast individual responses to various treatments for acute injuries and chronic conditions, allowing clinicians to virtually assess the best course of action.

    To achieve this, the program is creating both highly detailed models for maximum accuracy and faster, AI-driven versions for real-time decision support. A core part of the effort involves rigorously validating the performance of each approach to ensure that future clinical tools based on this technology are both safe and reliable.

    Source: Alissa Eckert, MSMI

    https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/virtual-integrated-twin-for-autonomous-lifesaving?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=vital&utm_term=program

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9772849
    VIRIN: 260601-O-SB080-2007
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 332.56 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARPA Program: VITAL, by Alissa Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    digital twins
    human cardiovascular system
    medical data

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