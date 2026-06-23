Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Richardson, a Medal of Honor recipient, is recognized during Military Appreciation Day at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Richardson received the nation's highest military award for valor for his actions during the Vietnam War and concluded his military career after more than 29 years of service in the Michigan National Guard. The Detroit Tigers honored service members, veterans and their families throughout the event in recognition of their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catherine Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9772663
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-DF232-2138
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Medal of Honor Recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Richardson Reflects on a Lifetime of Service
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