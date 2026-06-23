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    Medal of Honor Recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Richardson Reflects on a Lifetime of Service

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    Medal of Honor Recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Richardson Reflects on a Lifetime of Service

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Catherine Brooks 

    Michigan National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Richardson, a Medal of Honor recipient, is recognized during Military Appreciation Day at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Richardson received the nation's highest military award for valor for his actions during the Vietnam War and concluded his military career after more than 29 years of service in the Michigan National Guard. The Detroit Tigers honored service members, veterans and their families throughout the event in recognition of their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catherine Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9772663
    VIRIN: 260609-A-DF232-2138
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Richardson Reflects on a Lifetime of Service, by SGT Catherine Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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