Norfolk Naval Shipyard recently recognized several individuals for their outstanding achievements during the IKE Hot Wash on June 10, 2026.

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Several individuals were recently recognized for their outstanding achievements during the IKE Hot Wash on June 10. The awards were presented to personnel by Shipyard Commander RDML Kavon Hakimzadeh for their exceptional service during the USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69) Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) Fiscal Year (FY) 25, which completed three days early. Congratulations to Code 2340 Nuclear Assistant Chief Test Engineer Teddy Lutge, Code 246 Work Control Technician Samuel Doney, Code 106 Project Safety Manager Jonathan Larrew, Code 261 Mechanical Engineer Landon Hill, Code 300 Propulsion Zone Manager Russell Byrnes, Code 960 Nuclear Insulation Supervisor Yashica Hamlin, Code 300 Combat Systems Zone Manager Ryan Boaz, Code 938 General Foreman Dale O’Hara, and Code 530 Material Envelope Supervisor Douglas Birdsong. Their outstanding performances and commitment to operational readiness were fundamental to the success of the CVN 69 FY25 PIA. (Photo by NNSY Photographer Danny DeAngelis)