Huntsville Center manages the intense end-of-fiscal-year workload, when funding, contracts, reviews, legal actions and project delivery requirements converge before the Sept. 30 deadline.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9772371
|VIRIN:
|240731-D-A1402-5708
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Managing the surge: lessons for the year-end workload
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