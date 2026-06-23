Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam

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U.S. Army Capt. Neli Razavi, assigned to the Dental Activity Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, provides dental medical support during a dental exchange in support of Project Friendship 26 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 25, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)