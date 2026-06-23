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    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam [Image 1 of 6]

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    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam

    VIETNAM

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Neli Razavi, assigned to the Dental Activity Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, provides dental medical support during a dental exchange in support of Project Friendship 26 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 25, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 06:24
    Photo ID: 9772143
    VIRIN: 250624-A-NG416-5190
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1021.45 KB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam
    Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam

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    TAGS

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FriendsPartnerAllies
    PP26
    pacificpartnership26
    pf26
    PacificFriendship

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