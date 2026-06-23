U.S. Army Capt. Neli Razavi, assigned to the Dental Activity Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, provides dental medical support during a dental exchange in support of Project Friendship 26 in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 25, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 06:24
|Photo ID:
|9772143
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-NG416-5190
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1021.45 KB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Friendship, Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Hunter Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.