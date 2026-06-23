MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Army Sgt. Augustus Boyd (left), a 68W combat medic assigned to MEDDAC Bavaria, administers aid to a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 level training June 17-18 at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC). The training focused on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. The two-day event centered on the TC3 Tier 4 Combat Paramedic/Provider course. The highly specialized curriculum is designed to recertify paramedics and medical providers in advanced combat casualty care principles. It places a heavy emphasis on prolonged field care considerations, a critical skill set required when medical evacuation is delayed by operational constraints, contested logistics or austere environments. (US Army Photo by SSG Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9772142
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-YV790-7878
|Resolution:
|3500x2858
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
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|0
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