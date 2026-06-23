(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

    GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Army Sgt. Augustus Boyd (left), a 68W combat medic assigned to MEDDAC Bavaria, administers aid to a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 level training June 17-18 at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC). The training focused on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. The two-day event centered on the TC3 Tier 4 Combat Paramedic/Provider course. The highly specialized curriculum is designed to recertify paramedics and medical providers in advanced combat casualty care principles. It places a heavy emphasis on prolonged field care considerations, a critical skill set required when medical evacuation is delayed by operational constraints, contested logistics or austere environments. (US Army Photo by SSG Jamie Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 06:15
    Photo ID: 9772142
    VIRIN: 260618-A-YV790-7878
    Resolution: 3500x2858
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery