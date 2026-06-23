VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducted a rigorous Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 level training event June 17-18 at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), focusing on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. The two-day event centered on the TC3 Tier 4 Combat Paramedic/Provider course. The highly specialized curriculum is designed to recertify paramedics and medical providers in advanced combat casualty care principles. It places a heavy emphasis on prolonged field care considerations, a critical skill set required when medical evacuation is delayed by operational constraints, contested logistics or austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 05:55
|Photo ID:
|9772134
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-YV790-8093
|Resolution:
|7224x4816
|Size:
|14.07 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.