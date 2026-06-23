MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

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VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducted a rigorous Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 level training event June 17-18 at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), focusing on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. The two-day event centered on the TC3 Tier 4 Combat Paramedic/Provider course. The highly specialized curriculum is designed to recertify paramedics and medical providers in advanced combat casualty care principles. It places a heavy emphasis on prolonged field care considerations, a critical skill set required when medical evacuation is delayed by operational constraints, contested logistics or austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Jamie Robinson)