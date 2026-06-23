MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili observed U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria personnel as they conducted rigorous Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 level training June 17-18 at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany. The training focused on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. (U. S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9772133
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-YV790-2923
|Resolution:
|3500x2267
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|DE
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|7
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|0
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