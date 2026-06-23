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    MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

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    MEDDAC-Bavaria Enhances Readiness and Interoperability During TC3 Tier 4 Training in Vilseck

    GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    VILSECK, Germany — U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili observed U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria personnel as they conducted rigorous Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 level training June 17-18 at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) in Vilseck, Germany. The training focused on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. (U. S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

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    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 05:49
    Photo ID: 9772133
    VIRIN: 260618-A-YV790-2923
    Resolution: 3500x2267
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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