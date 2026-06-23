The 76th Anniversary of the Korean War

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Service members and distinguished guests render honors during the Korean War Commemoration ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Korean War at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea (UNMCK), June 25, 2026. The Korean War Commemoration honors the service and sacrifice of the United Nations Command forces from 22 nations who fought to defend the Republic of Korea following North Korea’s invasion on June 25, 1950. Established in 1950, the United Nations Command is the multinational military force responsible for maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert A. Moses)