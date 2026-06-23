Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy Seabees Builds New Restroom Facility in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026

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QUANG TRACH, Vietnam (June 13, 2026) – Utilitiesman 3rd Class Yu Zhang, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, glues a cap onto a four-inch pipe to test a new bathroom sanitation line prior to septic tank connection as part of a Pacific Partnership 2026 engineering project to build a new six-stall restroom facility at the Quang Xuan Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026. The project, led by NMCB 5 with support from U.S. Army engineers assigned to 411th Engineering Battalion, aims to enhance the quality of life for the 712 students at the school. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)