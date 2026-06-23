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    Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy Seabees Builds New Restroom Facility in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy Seabees Builds New Restroom Facility in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026

    VIETNAM

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRACH, Vietnam (June 13, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 glue two-inch and five-inch sanitation pipes and fittings as part of a Pacific Partnership 2026 engineering project to build a new six-stall restroom facility at the Quang Xuan Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam, JJune 13, 2026. The project, led by NMCB 5 with support from U.S. Army engineers assigned to 411th Engineering Battalion, aims to enhance the quality of life for the 712 students at the school. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9771905
    VIRIN: 260613-N-N0900-2001
    Resolution: 946x2048
    Size: 772.1 KB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy Seabees Builds New Restroom Facility in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026
    Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy Seabees Builds New Restroom Facility in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026
    Pacific Partnership 2026 U.S. Navy Seabees Builds New Restroom Facility in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 13, 2026

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