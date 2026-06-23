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    Oregon Army National Guard recognized with Strength Maintenance Awards Program

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    Oregon Army National Guard recognized with Strength Maintenance Awards Program

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The poster for the Oregon State Retention Bonus (OSRB) program for three-year extensions. (Courtesy of the Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9771408
    VIRIN: 260331-A-A3543-2222
    Resolution: 2312x3000
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Oregon National Guard, Army National Guard, Recruiting and Retention

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