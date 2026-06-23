The poster for the Oregon State Retention Bonus (OSRB) program for three-year extensions. (Courtesy of the Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting Command)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9771408
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-A3543-2222
|Resolution:
|2312x3000
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Oregon Army National Guard recognized with Strength Maintenance Awards Program
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