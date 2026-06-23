Oregon Army National Guard recognized with Strength Maintenance Awards Program

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Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Annabel Ortega, Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander, Oregon Army National Guard, holds the Fiscal Year 2025 Top Retention Award for Medium sized state(s) while attending the Army National Guard Director’s Strength Maintenance Awards Conference in Houston, Texas, from March 31 to April 2, 2026. (Courtesy photo by the ORARNG Recruiting)