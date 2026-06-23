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    Oregon Army National Guard recognized with Strength Maintenance Awards Program

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    Oregon Army National Guard recognized with Strength Maintenance Awards Program

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Lt. Col. Annabel Ortega, Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander, Oregon Army National Guard, holds the Fiscal Year 2025 Top Retention Award for Medium sized state(s) while attending the Army National Guard Director’s Strength Maintenance Awards Conference in Houston, Texas, from March 31 to April 2, 2026. (Courtesy photo by the ORARNG Recruiting)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9771372
    VIRIN: 260331-A-A3543-1111
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention Specialist
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
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