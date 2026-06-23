(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment M17 Range

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment M17 Range

    FORT SILL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Arthur Gonzalez 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducted an M17 pistol qualification range to sharpen marksmanship skills and reinforce combat readiness across the formation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9770066
    VIRIN: 260616-A-VQ702-6570
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment M17 Range, by SGT Arthur Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery