3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment M17 Range

The 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conducted an M17 pistol qualification range to sharpen marksmanship skills and reinforce combat readiness across the formation.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9770066
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-VQ702-6570
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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