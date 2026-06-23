3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment M17 Range

Date Taken: 06.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:47 Photo ID: 9770066 VIRIN: 260616-A-VQ702-6570 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.86 MB Location: FORT SILL, US

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