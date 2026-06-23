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    ATEC accelerates safety confirmation for Skyhammer c-UAS

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    ATEC accelerates safety confirmation for Skyhammer c-UAS

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    03.26.2026

    Photo by COURTNEY HARRIS 

    U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command

    The Skyhammer counter-unmanned aircraft (c-UAS) system is positioned prior to performance and flight control validation during an exercise, March 2026, in Europe. The U.S. Army Operational Evaluation Command executed a rapid five-day turnaround on a safety confirmation for the c-UAS system in support of an overseas demonstration that commenced on April 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 08:17
    Photo ID: 9769587
    VIRIN: 260326-A-IQ577-2311
    Resolution: 1429x953
    Size: 159 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ATEC accelerates safety confirmation for Skyhammer c-UAS, by COURTNEY HARRIS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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