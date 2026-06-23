ATEC accelerates safety confirmation for Skyhammer c-UAS

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The Skyhammer counter-unmanned aircraft (c-UAS) system is positioned prior to performance and flight control validation during an exercise, March 2026, in Europe. The U.S. Army Operational Evaluation Command executed a rapid five-day turnaround on a safety confirmation for the c-UAS system in support of an overseas demonstration that commenced on April 22.