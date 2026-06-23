The Skyhammer counter-unmanned aircraft (c-UAS) system is positioned prior to performance and flight control validation during an exercise, March 2026, in Europe. The U.S. Army Operational Evaluation Command executed a rapid five-day turnaround on a safety confirmation for the c-UAS system in support of an overseas demonstration that commenced on April 22.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9769587
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-IQ577-2311
|Resolution:
|1429x953
|Size:
|159 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATEC accelerates safety confirmation for Skyhammer c-UAS, by COURTNEY HARRIS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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