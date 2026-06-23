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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NAS JRB Fort Worth mail room inspection

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    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NAS JRB Fort Worth mail room inspection

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, conduct the annual unit mailroom inspection June 11, 2026.

    Annual mailroom inspections serve as a quality control measure to reinforce security and accountability, personnel training, operational readiness, and the identification and correction of discrepancies within mail operations. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9769572
    VIRIN: 260611-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 641x481
    Size: 100.14 KB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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