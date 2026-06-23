NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NAS JRB Fort Worth mail room inspection

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NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES 06.11.2026 Courtesy Photo NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, conduct the annual unit mailroom inspection June 11, 2026.



Annual mailroom inspections serve as a quality control measure to reinforce security and accountability, personnel training, operational readiness, and the identification and correction of discrepancies within mail operations. (Courtesy photo)