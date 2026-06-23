(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Different Kind of Fleet

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Different Kind of Fleet

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Chlosta 

    75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command

    75th USARIC Fleet Assessment Team establishes equipment benchmarks that measure performance during OSJ 26

    The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command’s Operation Sentinel Justice 26 Fleet Assessment Team, left, Lt. Col. David Yarwood, officer in charge, Fleet Assessment Team, Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element, 75th USARIC, and Maj. Ryan Taylor, ASC-ARE, 75th USARIC evaluate OSJ 26 equipment utilization and how it strengthens sustainment, protection, and survivability across the future battlefield.

    “Our job is to help Soldiers and maintainers understand why their equipment failed, how to fix it, and how to keep it from failing again,” said Yarwood, who led the fleet assessment effort during the exercise. “We want them to have all the equipment they need to train to standard, to train how they fight and fight to win.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9767730
    VIRIN: 260614-A-NP785-1002
    Resolution: 3406x2181
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Different Kind of Fleet, by MSG Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Different Kind of Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OperationSentinelJustice, USARC, 75thUSARIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery