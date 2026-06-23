A Different Kind of Fleet

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75th USARIC Fleet Assessment Team establishes equipment benchmarks that measure performance during OSJ 26



The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command’s Operation Sentinel Justice 26 Fleet Assessment Team, left, Lt. Col. David Yarwood, officer in charge, Fleet Assessment Team, Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element, 75th USARIC, and Maj. Ryan Taylor, ASC-ARE, 75th USARIC evaluate OSJ 26 equipment utilization and how it strengthens sustainment, protection, and survivability across the future battlefield.



“Our job is to help Soldiers and maintainers understand why their equipment failed, how to fix it, and how to keep it from failing again,” said Yarwood, who led the fleet assessment effort during the exercise. “We want them to have all the equipment they need to train to standard, to train how they fight and fight to win.”