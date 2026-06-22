Space Force MSgt Christopher Borland gathers to talk strategy with his teammates during a break in the Wheelchair Rugby pool play games at Warrior Games.
The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9767255
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-YI722-5605
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Rugby, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.