LSCS Buchanan retires after 25 years of Navy service

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Command Master Chief Keona Johnson presents Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Buchanan with his retirement certificate after 25 years of service in the Navy June 18, 2026 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9767105
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|1153x1778
|Size:
|463.4 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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