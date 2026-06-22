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    LSCS Buchanan retires after 25 years of Navy service

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    LSCS Buchanan retires after 25 years of Navy service

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Command Master Chief Keona Johnson presents Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Mark Buchanan with his retirement certificate after 25 years of service in the Navy June 18, 2026 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 08:57
    Photo ID: 9767105
    VIRIN: 260618-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 1153x1778
    Size: 463.4 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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