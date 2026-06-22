Ramstein celebrates next generation of senior enlisted leaders

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U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, right, 86th AW command chief, pose for a group photo with technical sergeants from the 786th Force Support Squadron selected for promotion to master sergeant during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The promotion ceremony to master sergeant celebrated entry into the senior noncommissioned officer tier and reflected the 86th AW’s commitment to developing leaders prepared to support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)