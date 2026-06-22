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    Ramstein celebrates next generation of senior enlisted leaders

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    Ramstein celebrates next generation of senior enlisted leaders

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, right, 86th AW command chief, pose for a group photo with technical sergeants from the 786th Force Support Squadron selected for promotion to master sergeant during a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 16, 2026. The promotion ceremony to master sergeant celebrated entry into the senior noncommissioned officer tier and reflected the 86th AW’s commitment to developing leaders prepared to support mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 04:23
    Photo ID: 9766884
    VIRIN: 260616-F-VY348-1302
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ramstein celebrates next generation of senior enlisted leaders, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Promotion Ceremony
    Senior Noncommissioned Officer
    promotion release ceremony
    Master Sergeant promotion release

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