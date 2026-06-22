325th SFS Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Scholl, middle, receives the 325th Security Forces Squadron guidon from Col. Josh Aldred, 325th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. As the new 325th SFS commander, Scholl is responsible for leading the unit’s mission of providing base defense, law enforcement operations and resource protection across Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)