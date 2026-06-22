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    325th SFS Change of Command

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    325th SFS Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Scholl, middle, receives the 325th Security Forces Squadron guidon from Col. Josh Aldred, 325th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. As the new 325th SFS commander, Scholl is responsible for leading the unit’s mission of providing base defense, law enforcement operations and resource protection across Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9766076
    VIRIN: 260622-F-VN231-1031
    Resolution: 4655x3097
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 325th SFS Change of Command, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACC
    Change of Command
    protect and defend
    Security Forces
    Tyndall AFB

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