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    Fireworks presentation during Sail250 Virginia

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    Fireworks presentation during Sail250 Virginia

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danielle Layton 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    Fireworks illuminate the sky behind the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle during Sail250 Virginia, in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. This event brought together tall ships, military vessels and visitors from around the world to help America celebrate the nations 250th anniversary. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danielle Layton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:39
    Photo ID: 9765846
    VIRIN: 260620-G-OR744-1286
    Resolution: 5989x3993
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    America250
    Sail250
    Eagle26
    Sail250 Virginia

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