Fireworks presentation during Sail250 Virginia

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Fireworks illuminate the sky behind the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle during Sail250 Virginia, in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. This event brought together tall ships, military vessels and visitors from around the world to help America celebrate the nations 250th anniversary. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danielle Layton)