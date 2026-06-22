(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MICC leader selected to attend Army War College

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MICC leader selected to attend Army War College

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Percy Jones, Deputy to the Commander of the 419th Contracting Brigade, U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command. Jones was recently selected to attend the prestigious U.S. Army War College Distance Education Program (USAWC-DEP) for the Cohort of 2026–2028.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:32
    Photo ID: 9765800
    VIRIN: 210720-D-WK488-6309
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC leader selected to attend Army War College, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MICC leader selected to attend Army War College

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AMC
    MICC
    Army Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery