Percy Jones, Deputy to the Commander of the 419th Contracting Brigade, U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command. Jones was recently selected to attend the prestigious U.S. Army War College Distance Education Program (USAWC-DEP) for the Cohort of 2026–2028.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9765800
|VIRIN:
|210720-D-WK488-6309
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|2400x3000
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|1.23 MB
|Location:
|JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
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MICC leader selected to attend Army War College
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