HM3 Robert E. Bush "Golden Palm" Star

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260620-N-MS174-1001 PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (June 20, 2026) A Golden Palm Star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars that was dedicated to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Robert E. Bush is shown on the sidewalk in Palm Springs, California, June 20, 2026. One of five Medal of Honor recipients with ties to the Southern California desert area, Bush was honored with the star for his actions during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II on Veterans Day in 1999. Bush completed advanced training at the Field Medical Service School at Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)