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    HM3 Robert E. Bush "Golden Palm" Star

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    HM3 Robert E. Bush &quot;Golden Palm&quot; Star

    PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260620-N-MS174-1001 PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (June 20, 2026) A Golden Palm Star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars that was dedicated to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Robert E. Bush is shown on the sidewalk in Palm Springs, California, June 20, 2026. One of five Medal of Honor recipients with ties to the Southern California desert area, Bush was honored with the star for his actions during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II on Veterans Day in 1999. Bush completed advanced training at the Field Medical Service School at Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9765497
    VIRIN: 260620-N-MS174-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HM3 Robert E. Bush "Golden Palm" Star, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    Hospital Corps
    Robert E. Bush
    Medal of Honor
    Golden Palm

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