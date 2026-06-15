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NASCAR Senior Vice President Elton Sawyer speaks at the Drivers Meeting at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nayeli C. Fausto)