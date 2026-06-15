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    The Drivers Meeting at NASCAR San Diego

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    The Drivers Meeting at NASCAR San Diego

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Nayeli Fausto 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR Senior Vice President Elton Sawyer speaks at the Drivers Meeting at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nayeli C. Fausto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:38
    Photo ID: 9764264
    VIRIN: 260621-N-OR667-1065
    Resolution: 4917x3278
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Drivers Meeting at NASCAR San Diego, by SN Nayeli Fausto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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