Swimming Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games 2026

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christian Posso competes in the swimming tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9763928
|VIRIN:
|260620-A-UA601-1401
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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