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    Swimming Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games 2026

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    Swimming Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz 

    Warrior Games

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christian Posso competes in the swimming tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 20, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2016
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 11:17
    Photo ID: 9763928
    VIRIN: 260620-A-UA601-1401
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Swimming Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games 2026, by SGT Alejandro Duran-Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WG2026
    WarriorGames2026

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