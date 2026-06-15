(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASCAR racer holds meet and greet ahead of historic Navy race

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NASCAR racer holds meet and greet ahead of historic Navy race

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Edward Martisius 

    Naval Base Coronado

    Shane van Gisbergen, center, driver for NASCAR, poses for a photo with Elisa Acosta, left, and Isis Castro, event coordinators at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation center on Naval Air Station North Island, June 9, 2026. The Navy 250 made history as the first NASCAR race held on a U.S. Navy base. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19–21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Martisius)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9763927
    VIRIN: 260610-N-LG060-1339
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR racer holds meet and greet ahead of historic Navy race, by SN Edward Martisius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery