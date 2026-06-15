NASCAR racer holds meet and greet ahead of historic Navy race

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Shane van Gisbergen, center, driver for NASCAR, poses for a photo with Elisa Acosta, left, and Isis Castro, event coordinators at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation center on Naval Air Station North Island, June 9, 2026. The Navy 250 made history as the first NASCAR race held on a U.S. Navy base. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19–21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Martisius)