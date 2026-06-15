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    Reach for the Sky: Knights Build Strength Through Preparation Drills

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    Reach for the Sky: Knights Build Strength Through Preparation Drills

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade perform the High Jumper, a preparation drill conducted as part of organized unit physical readiness training at the 16th Special Troops Battalion consolidated motor pool on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 1, 2026.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9763205
    VIRIN: 260601-A-FA699-1618
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reach for the Sky: Knights Build Strength Through Preparation Drills, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    physcial fitness
    training

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