Reach for the Sky: Knights Build Strength Through Preparation Drills

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Soldiers assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade perform the High Jumper, a preparation drill conducted as part of organized unit physical readiness training at the 16th Special Troops Battalion consolidated motor pool on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, June 1, 2026.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)