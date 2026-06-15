Guard members from six states bring medical expertise to Paraguay for exercise Amistad

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist with the Arkansas Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, works alongside a Paraguayan dentist as he extracts a patient’s tooth at Unidades de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiata, Paraguay, June 19, 2026 as part of Amistad 2026. More than 20 National Guard members from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah are taking part in the two-week health security cooperation aimed at strengthening partnerships and regional health resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)