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    Guard members from six states bring medical expertise to Paraguay for exercise Amistad

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    Guard members from six states bring medical expertise to Paraguay for exercise Amistad

    ASUNCION, PARAGUAY

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist with the Arkansas Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, works alongside a Paraguayan dentist as he extracts a patient’s tooth at Unidades de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiata, Paraguay, June 19, 2026 as part of Amistad 2026. More than 20 National Guard members from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah are taking part in the two-week health security cooperation aimed at strengthening partnerships and regional health resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 22:07
    Photo ID: 9762769
    VIRIN: 260619-Z-TA175-1001
    Resolution: 2822x1881
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ASUNCION, PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guard members from six states bring medical expertise to Paraguay for exercise Amistad, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army National Guard
    AMISTAD 26

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