Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in powerlifting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman (ret.) Crystal Creek, Warrior Games athlete, competes in powerlifting tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)