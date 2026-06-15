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    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in powerlifting

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    Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in powerlifting

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman (ret.) Crystal Creek, Warrior Games athlete, competes in powerlifting tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 20:02
    Photo ID: 9762651
    VIRIN: 260613-F-AB884-1018
    Resolution: 5523x3107
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in powerlifting, by A1C Andrew Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    1CTCS
    Adaptive Sports
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Combat Camera
    Warrior Games 2026

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