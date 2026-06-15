Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball

Space Force MSgt Christopher Borland, Wheelchair Basketball Captain and two-time Warrior Games competitor shoots a basket during pool play at the 2026 Warrior Games.
The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9762633
|VIRIN:
|260615-O-YI722-9683
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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