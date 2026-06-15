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    Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball

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    Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Space Force MSgt Christopher Borland, Wheelchair Basketball Captain and two-time Warrior Games competitor shoots a basket during pool play at the 2026 Warrior Games.

    The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9762633
    VIRIN: 260615-O-YI722-9683
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    Space Force
    Airmen
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Warrior Games 2026

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