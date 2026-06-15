NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Pit Crew Performs Maintenance

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A NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series pit crew performs maintenance during the first practice session of NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Mass Communication Specialist Nayeli C. Fausto)