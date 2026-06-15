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    NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Pit Crew Performs Maintenance

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    NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Pit Crew Performs Maintenance

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Nayeli Fausto 

    Naval Base Coronado

    A NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series pit crew performs maintenance during the first practice session of NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Mass Communication Specialist Nayeli C. Fausto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9762559
    VIRIN: 260619-N-OR667-1089
    Resolution: 5576x3717
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Pit Crew Performs Maintenance, by SN Nayeli Fausto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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